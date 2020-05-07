'We were dying to get out of the house'
US shopping centres re-open: 'This is the best day ever'

In states like Texas, shopping centres can currently operate at a 25% capacity. For some shoppers, it's a reason to get out of the house.

Throughout the United States, lockdown restrictions are being lifted in phases.

Video by Angélica M Casas. Produced by Sam Granville.

