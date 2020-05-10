Media player
Coronavirus: The faces smiling behind the masks
Laura Fuchs has been capturing New Yorkers who are trying to stay positive in the midst of the pandemic.
Armed with a face mask, gloves and a camera, she maintains a distance of 6ft (2m) as she photographs the smiles behind the dust masks, ventilators and N95s.
There are over 330,000 coronavirus cases in New York City, and over 26,000 deaths according to John Hopkins University.
Video by Shrai Popat
10 May 2020
