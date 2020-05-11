Little things making a big difference in lockdown

Media player
How are people making the best of social distancing?
There are many little things people are doing that make a big difference to connect people at a safe distance. Puppies cheered up elderly people at a care home, robots helped university students have a graduation ceremony, and a teacher hugged her students through plastic.
11 May 2020
