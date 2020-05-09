Joggers out in solidarity with Arbery
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Joggers out in solidarity with Arbery

People have been dedicating their workouts to Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed while out jogging.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 May 2020