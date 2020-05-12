Trump gets in spat with Asian American reporter

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump spars with Asian American reporter over 'nasty question'
CBS News journalist Weijia Jiang asked Mr Trump why testing is a global competition to him. The president answered by saying that's a question she should ask China. After calling on another reporter, Ms Jiang followed up by asking the president why that response was specifically for her.
President Trump has previously made comments regarding Ms Jiang's Asian American background.
-
12 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52627604/trump-spars-with-asian-american-reporter-over-nasty-questionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window