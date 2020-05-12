Trump gets in spat with Asian American reporter
CBS News journalist Weijia Jiang asked Mr Trump why testing is a global competition to him. The president answered by saying that's a question she should ask China. After calling on another reporter, Ms Jiang followed up by asking the president why that response was specifically for her.

President Trump has previously made comments regarding Ms Jiang's Asian American background.

  • 12 May 2020
