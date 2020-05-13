They're 8,000 miles away and share the same passion
Erin Rae, in Nashville, and Mali, in Mumbai, share their experiences as musicians in lockdown.

Both singer-songwriters talk about the impact of the pandemic on their work and what they think the future of music will look like.

Here’s what they had to say…and sing.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins and Aakriti Thapar.

  • 13 May 2020
