Robert De Niro on coronavirus lockdown and US politics
Robert De Niro spoke to the BBC about life in New York during the outbreak and the country's leadership.
The Oscar winning actor told Newsnight's Emily Maitlis that it was a very difficult time and he found it "scary" that there wasn't stronger criticism of President Trump's response to the pandemic.
13 May 2020
