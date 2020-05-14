Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Trump on Fauci: 'Not an acceptable answer'
In a press conference with the governors of North Dakota and Colorado, the president voiced displeasure at Dr Anthony Fauci's warnings against states reopening too early.
-
14 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52657020/coronavirus-trump-on-fauci-not-an-acceptable-answerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window