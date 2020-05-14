Trump on Fauci: 'It's not an acceptable answer'
Coronavirus: Trump on Fauci: 'Not an acceptable answer'

In a press conference with the governors of North Dakota and Colorado, the president voiced displeasure at Dr Anthony Fauci's warnings against states reopening too early.

  • 14 May 2020
