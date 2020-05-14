Media player
Stay-at-home protesters clash with city council president in California
A group of protesters went to the home of Fresno's city council president Miguel Arias. Video footage shows the scuffle outside his house. Mr Arias has been charged with misdemeanor battery.
14 May 2020
