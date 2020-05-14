Stay-at-home protesters clash with city council president
A group of protesters went to the home of Fresno's city council president Miguel Arias. Video footage shows the scuffle outside of his house.

Mr Arias has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

  • 14 May 2020