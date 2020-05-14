Media player
Bamboo shortage forces zoo to return pandas to China
Two Pandas are expected to be returned to China from a zoo in Canada because of a shortage of bamboo.
Pandas will only eat fresh bamboo and Canada has a limited supply which could run out.
The pandas arrived in Canada in 2014 and were expected to stay for 10 years as part of an agreement with China.
Video produced by Trystan Young.
Listen to more stories on Newshour.
14 May 2020
