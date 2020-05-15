'Too tough to die' US Navy WW2 ship discovered in ocean

Media player
World War Two US Navy ship discovered in Pacific Ocean
The USS Nevada was the only ship to be present at both D-Day and the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Built in Massachusetts, she was commissioned in 1916 and served in both World War I and II.
The ship was found more than 4km below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, near Pearl Harbor.
She has not been seen for 70 years after she was sunk with no one on board during a military exercise.
15 May 2020
