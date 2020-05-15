Trump outlines plans for coronavirus vaccine

Video

The US president elaborated on Operation Warp Speed, which aims to expedite vaccine development.

On Friday, President Trump announced that Moncef Slaoui, former vaccine chief at GlaxoSmithKline and Gustave Perna, a four star general, would oversee the initiative, which was first reported in April.

The president said that the operation's aim is to deliver a vaccine by the end of the year, if not by early 2021.

Experts have cast doubt on the White House timelines for a jab.