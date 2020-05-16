Media player
Little things people are doing while socially distanced
People around the world are finding different ways to thank our healthcare workers, help one another, and make things feel a bit more normal while many of us are staying inside and socially isolating.
This week, we saw flyovers by the Blue Angels; the Obamas reading to people online and a socially distant table for one in Sweden.
Video by Cody Melissa Godwin.
16 May 2020
