Little things people are doing while socially distanced
People around the world are finding different ways to thank our healthcare workers, help one another, and make things feel a bit more normal while many of us are staying inside and socially isolating.

This week, we saw flyovers by the Blue Angels; the Obamas reading to people online and a socially distant table for one in Sweden.

Video by Cody Melissa Godwin.

  • 16 May 2020
