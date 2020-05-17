'Congrats, congrats, congrats'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barack Obama, LeBron James and Cardi B congratulate US graduates

US celebs send messages to students missing their graduations because of coronavirus.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 May 2020