Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump takes unproven malaria drug to prevent coronavirus
Speaking the White House, the president said he was taking the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off the virus, despite his own government health officials warning it may be unsafe.
There is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight off coronavirus, though clinical trials are under way.
-
18 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52717243/trump-takes-unproven-malaria-drug-to-prevent-coronavirusRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window