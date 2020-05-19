Video

In a cabinet meeting, President Donald Trump was asked if he would wear a mask when visiting the Ford Motor Company factory on Thursday.

The mask-averse president said he "hasn't even thought of it", adding that "where it's appropriate I would do it certainly".

Ford officials said earlier on Tuesday they would insist the president wear a mask during his visit to the plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Later in the day, a company spokeswoman said Ford would defer to the White House on the matter.