Dam failures in Michigan lead thousands to evacuate

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called a state of emergency for Midland County, Michigan, where flooding is expected to hit a historically "high water level" after two dams burst their banks because of heavy rain.

She urged residents in the affected areas to stay with relatives or friends if they were able to.

Those taking shelter were asked to wear a face covering and still maintain social distancing.

There have been no reported deaths or injuries.

