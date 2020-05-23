Spelling bee champions share their study tips
Spellers' advice for concentrating on work in lockdown

We asked two young American spellers who had been set to compete in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee - and their families - about study tips for children during lockdown.

Both Sanjana and Navneeth will be competing in the online SpellPundit Bee instead.

