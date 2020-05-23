Chips are down as Las Vegas prepares to reopen
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chips are down as Las Vegas prepares to reopen

The immense economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt across the tourist-driven city. With hotels and casinos closed, many people are desperate to get back to work, but questions linger about their safety when they return.

  • 23 May 2020
Go to next video: Spelling bee champions share their study tips