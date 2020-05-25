Media player
Coronavirus: 'I see a lot of people, I don't see any masks'
Scores of people visited US beaches over the Memorial Day weekend and not everyone abided by the guildelines. All 50 states have partially reopened with varying degrees of restrictions.
Dr Deborah Birx, the US coronavirus taskforce chief, urged people to continue to wear masks if they couldn't appropriately social distance.
She added that she was "concerned" by the crowded scenes.
25 May 2020
