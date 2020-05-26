Media player
Coronavirus: Cuomo reopens New York Stock Exchange
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has rung the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
The trading floor is reopening after two months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
