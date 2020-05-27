George Floyd death sparks unrest

Video

There have been violent clashes between police and protesters in the US city of Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

Video of the death shows George Floyd, 46, groaning "I can't breathe" as a policeman kneels on his neck.

Four police officers have been fired, with the mayor saying that being black "should not be a death sentence".

