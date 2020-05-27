Trump and Biden trade barbs over wearing a mask
Trump and Biden trade barbs over wearing a mask

President Donald Trump has not worn a mask for public engagements during the coronavirus pandemic. He mocked his likely presidential challenger, Joe Biden, for wearing a face covering on Memorial Day. The Democrat hit back.

  • 27 May 2020
