Minneapolis protests: 'Nobody's listening'

The US National Guard has been deployed to Minneapolis as violent clashes continued for a third night - following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

George Floyd, 46, died on Monday and video showed him gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck.

