Police station set on fire in Minneapolis unrest
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police station set on fire in third night of Minneapolis unrest

A police station has been set on fire in Minneapolis in a third night of clashes between protesters and police.

The incident follows the death of 46-year-old black man George Lloyd, who died after a policeman knelt on his neck during arrest.

Read more: Five dead after Minneapolis shooting

  • 29 May 2020
Go to next video: Minneapolis protesters: 'Nobody's listening'