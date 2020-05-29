CNN journalist arrested live on air
Minneapolis unrest: CNN reporter arrested live on air

A CNN correspondent and members of his crew were arrested while broadcasting about violent protests in Minneapolis.

There were demonstrations in the city for a third night following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody on Monday.

Omar Jimenez and his colleagues were later released.

  • 29 May 2020
