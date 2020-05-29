'Justice will be swift and fair', says MN governor

Video

Minnesota governor Tim Walz said the recent violence in Minneapolis was one of the "darkest chapters".

Speaking at a press conference about George Floyd's death in custody and the subsequent protests, Mr Walz said he was glad someone had filmed it, adding that "justice will be swift and fair'.

Later on Friday, Derrick Chauvin was arrested for third-degree murder and manslaughter. He and three other officers were shown in a video kneeling on George Floyd.

The governor also issued an apology to CNN after a reporter and crew from the media company were arrested live on air during the protests before being released later.