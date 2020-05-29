Media player
World's largest all-electric plane takes flight
Aviation history was made this week when the world's largest all-electric plane took its maiden flight.
The all-electric eCaravan is a retrofitted Cessna and can carry nine people.
It made its first flight on Thursday in Washington State.
29 May 2020
