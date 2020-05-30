Killer Mike: 'Do not burn your own house down'
George Floyd death: Rapper Killer Mike's plea to protesters in Atlanta

Rapper Killer Mike has delivered an impassioned plea to protesters in Atlanta, after clashes spread across the US over the killing of an unarmed African-American man at the hands of officers

He told those who were angry to plot, plan, strategise, organise, and mobilise, and hold their politicians to account.

