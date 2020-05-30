'This needs to stop' - appeal over Minneapolis violence
George Floyd death: Clashes flare amid appeals for calm

Protesters have clashed with police in cities across the US over the killing of an African-American man at the hands of officers in Minneapolis.

An ex-Minneapolis policeman, who is white, has been charged with murder.

