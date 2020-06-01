Video

A tanker has been driven at protesters on a Minneapolis bridge, which had been closed to traffic, on Sunday afternoon.

The driver was pulled from the truck and beaten by protesters on the I-35W, before being taken away and arrested by police.

There are no reports of anyone being hit by the tanker.

Demonstrations have been taking place across the US following the death in police custody of African-American George Floyd.

