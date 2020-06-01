'This is pain right here': Protests in Washington DC
George Floyd death: Violence in Washington DC as protests continue

Protests have taken a violent turn in Washington DC as demonstrators continue to march against the death of African-American George Floyd.

Riot police clashed with crowds gathered near the White House, firing tear gas and other projectiles.

Vehicles were set on fire by some demonstrators on Sunday night, the sixth night of protests that have spread across several cities in the US.

Read more: Violence erupts across US on sixth day of protests

