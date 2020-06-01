'This is pain right here'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd death: Protests in Washington DC

Riot police have clashed with protesters in Washington DC, as crowds gathered near the White House on Sunday night.

Demonstrations over the death of African-American George Floyd have spread across several cities in the US.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google

  • 01 Jun 2020