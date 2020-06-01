Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd death: 'This is why we are protesting'
The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked six days of protests in the US, many of which have turned violent and led to further accusations of excessive use of force by officers.
"I'm tired of being afraid," one protester said. These are some of the other reasons demonstrators across the country said they'd taken to the streets to protest.
-
01 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52883494/george-floyd-death-this-is-why-we-are-protestingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window