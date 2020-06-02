'This is why we are protesting'

Video

The death of George Floyd in police custody has sparked six days of protests across the US, many of which have turned violent and led to further accusations of excessive use of force by officers.

"I'm tired of being afraid," one protester said. These are some of the other reasons demonstrators said they'd taken to the streets to protest.

