BBC cameraman charged at by police near White House

Video

A video showing a BBC cameraman being charged by a shield-carrying police officer near the White House on was widely shared on social media on Sunday night.

“Our colleague was clearly identifiable as a member of the media," said BBC Americas bureau chief Paul Danahar. "The team had been following all directions from the police as they covered the protests in front of the White House. The assault took place even before the curfew had been imposed and happened without warning or provocation."

Dozens of journalists have reported being attacked by police at protests across the US sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.