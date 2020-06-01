Floyd's brother: 'That's not bringing him back'
Floyd's brother rebukes people 'messing up my community'

Terrence Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, the Minneapolis black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck, rebukes protest troublemakers for "messing up my community".

