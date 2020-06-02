Tear gas for Trump's walk to church

Video

Law enforcement dispersed a peaceful protest with tear gas and rubber bullets at a park next to the White House, as the president vowed to deploy troops, if necessary, to "dominate the streets".

Moments later Donald Trump walked out of the executive mansion to a nearby historic church, where he held up a Bible.

