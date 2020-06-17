Empty streets: Driving a taxi in NYC in lockdown

Media player
'People have been generous': Driving a taxi in lockdown
Around the world lockdowns have been introduced to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
People have been encouraged to work from home or been furloughed and once bustling streets in town and cities became quiet.
But what happened to those whose job relies on transporting people from place to place?
Ricardo Rosillo, a taxi driver in New York City for the last 15 years, tells the BBC Travel Show about his experiences of working while in lockdown.
