Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar on George Floyd protests
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spoke to Newsnight's Emily Maitlis following widespread protests that have erupted around the US following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
George Floyd, 46, died while in police custody on 25 May. His death has been declared a homicide in an official post-mortem examination.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 BST on weekdays. Catch up on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.
02 Jun 2020
