George Floyd death: Peaceful protesters defy curfew in Washington
Demonstrators have broken curfew to protest in a Washington park, 24 hours after "utter chaos" ensued when security forces cleared the area for President Trump to visit a nearby church.
Aleem Maqbool visited the scene.
03 Jun 2020
