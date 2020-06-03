Peaceful protesters defy curfew in Washington
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

George Floyd death: Peaceful protesters defy curfew in Washington

Demonstrators have broken curfew to protest in a Washington park, 24 hours after "utter chaos" ensued when security forces cleared the area for President Trump to visit a nearby church.

Aleem Maqbool visited the scene.

  • 03 Jun 2020
Go to next video: The man who sheltered 80 US protesters