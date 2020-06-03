'We are here today because George Floyd is not here'
Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced an upgraded charge of second-degree murder for Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck. The other three officers involved in the case were also charged.

