Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
George Floyd's daughter, 6, is 'proof he was good'
Roxie Washington, the mother of Gianna, six, broke down in tears at a press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
George Floyd's death has sparked huge protests across the US against racism and police killings of black Americans.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window