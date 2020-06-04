Media player
White House likens Trump to Churchill in WW2
The White House press secretary has likened President Donald Trump's "resilience and determination" during the #GeorgeFloyd protests to Winston Churchill inspecting bomb damage during World War Two.
04 Jun 2020
