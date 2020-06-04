Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Curtis Hayes: Man behind the protest plea that moved America
In a viral video from Charlotte, North Carolina, Curtis Hayes implored two generations of protester to "find a better way" to express their pain over police killings of African Americans.
Hayes spoke to the BBC about why he believes the next generation will have to rethink how they inspire change in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Hayes also said it's the job of white Americans to challenge each other to help society grow.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52915973/curtis-hayes-man-behind-the-protest-plea-that-moved-americaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window