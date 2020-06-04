Media player
Meghan's personal message for US school graduates
The Duchess of Sussex has recorded a personal message for students graduating from her former school in Los Angeles.
In the video, recorded on her phone, Meghan said the events surrounding George Floyd's death had been "devastating," and that she was "sorry we haven't got the world to a place you deserve it to be."
She also recalled living through race riots in 1992 and spoke of her regret that nothing appeared to have changed.
04 Jun 2020
