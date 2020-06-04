'Get your knee off our neck'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rev Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at Floyd memorial
At a service to commemorate George Floyd, Rev Al Sharpton says this has been "the story of black folks".
Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis at the hands of the police and footage showed him repeatedly telling officers "I can't breathe".
Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and three other officers face counts of aiding and abetting murder.
Protests have been recorded in 140 US cities.
-
04 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52930373/rev-al-sharpton-delivers-eulogy-at-floyd-memorialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window