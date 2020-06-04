'Get your knee off our neck'
Rev Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at Floyd memorial

At a service to commemorate George Floyd, Rev Al Sharpton says this has been "the story of black folks".

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis at the hands of the police and footage showed him repeatedly telling officers "I can't breathe".

Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and three other officers face counts of aiding and abetting murder.

Protests have been recorded in 140 US cities.

