'I remember George Floyd as me'

George Floyd: Mourners pay respects at his memorial
Crowds of people paid their respects to George Floyd at the spot where he was killed - and has since become a memorial for him.
The BBC's Jane O'Brien talked to people ahead of Floyd's first memorial service.
The ceremony in Minneapolis was a private one, but his body will be taken to North Carolina fora public viewing and service before he is laid to rest in Houston, Texas.
05 Jun 2020
