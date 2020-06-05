'I remember George Floyd as me'
George Floyd: Mourners pay respects at his memorial

Crowds of people paid their respects to George Floyd at the spot where he was killed - and has since become a memorial for him.

The BBC's Jane O'Brien talked to people ahead of Floyd's first memorial service.

The ceremony in Minneapolis was a private one, but his body will be taken to North Carolina fora public viewing and service before he is laid to rest in Houston, Texas.

