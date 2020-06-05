'Thank God he's lived so far, but we don't know'
Coronavirus: Kate Garraway's last words to husband before Covid-19 coma

Television presenter Kate Garraway gave an emotional interview to Good Morning Britain on Friday describing the final conversation she had with her husband as doctors put him into a coma to fight Covid-19.

While he is no longer testing positive for the disease, Garraway said former political consultant Derek Draper is still extremely unwell with his doctor saying "he's the worst-affected person he's had to treat who has lived".

